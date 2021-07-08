Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta sustainability startup Cloverly raises $2.1M from local investors

By Erin Schilling
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta sustainability startup Cloverly raised $2.1 million, led by Tech Square Ventures. Cloverly’s platform analyzes the environmental impact of different products and services, such as the emissions needed to deliver an item ordered online. Clients can purchase renewable energy credits from Cloverly, which go toward local carbon offset projects to neutralize the impact of their services.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

