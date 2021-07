Transactions through cash and credit cards soon no longer will be accepted as payments for tolls to cross the Newport Pell Bridge. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority is phasing out those accounting transactions by November in favor of all-electronic tolling. A four-week pilot program to test the feasibility of the 24/7 contactless system was instituted in February and March. Data from the study determined eliminating cash and credit cards “makes sense to better utilize our staff and our resources where they are needed most,” according to Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of the quasipublic agency headquartered in Jamestown. The feasibility study was ordered after approximately nine in 10 cars were recorded using E-ZPass transponders to pay their tolls in 2020.