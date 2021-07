Nicholas Cage has had quite an interesting acting career. He has a long list of movies on his resume, some of them are good and some are bad and forgettable. Cage got to the point in his career that he was making big, tentpole Hollywood films, and then all of a sudden he wasn’t. He started showing up in these low-budget movies, and he’s recently had a string of great ones that bring out the fun and wild side of Cage!