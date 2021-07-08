Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Lyndon Scott Clark

Lyndon Scott Clark, always known as Lyndy to family and friends, died at age 75 on July 6, 2021 after a nine-year diagnosis of stage 4 renal cell carcinoma. He died surrounded by his loving family.

Lyndy was born June 19, 1946 in Syracuse NY to the late Elizabeth Barr Clark and Donald Clark. Lyndy served two years in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He experienced intense combat during the Tet Offensive and the Battle of the Widows’ Village. After completing his service, he returned home and pursued a college degree at Kent State University where he met the love of his life, Cindy Savoy. They were married in June, 1974 and chose to return to Cazenovia (Syracuse) to live, work, play and ultimately raise their family. Lyndy followed his father and grandfather into the family business, Clark Concrete and Trucking. The family business remained an important facet of his life even after retirement. Many of the people he met through business became lifelong friends.

Despite his ominous stage 4 cancer diagnosis, Lyndy lived to the fullest. He pursued and enjoyed many outdoor activities; hiking, skiing, biking, fishing and was grooming his grandchildren, Geoffrey and Ellie as future fishing buddies. He loved his home on Cazenovia Lake every season of the year and boating with family and friends. Lyndy’s artistic talents manifested on canvas and in his gardening. His paintings will be lasting memories for his wife, children and grandchildren.

During the past few years, Lyndy became a voracious reader, focusing on WW II military history. A highlight of the past couple years was an amazing World War II tour to Europe with Cindy. In addition in the past 10 years, Lyndy traveled to Southeast Asia three times, Spain, Greece and more. Lyndy loved seeing the world.

Lyndy enjoyed SU sports, the Yankees, Giants, Oswego Speedway and Watkins Glen racing. He was an avid fan of all in person or on TV. However most important to Lyndy were his family; Cindy and children Adam (Taylor) Clark of Jamesville, Matt Clark of Manlius and Lyndsy of Salt Lake City, Utah. Adam and Taylor blessed Lyndy with four beautiful grandchildren; Avery, Ellie, Geoffrey and Ben aka Buzzy. Lyndy is also survived by his brothers Steve Clark and Don Clark as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition, Lyndy had many friends and acquaintances including two very special men; his personal “go to” doc, a lifeline, who was a dear friend, traveling buddy and fellow fisherman, Dr. Alex Giambartolomei and Jack Ryan who always kept him laughing, reminiscing and in good spirits. Other important people in Lyndy’s life were the members of his Thursday lunch bunch and the pirates of Alex Bay! Lyndy also loved his dear pug, the slightly pudgy 14-year-old Lovey, a constant companion.

In a nutshell Lyndy was a gentleman and patriot who loved his country dearly, a successful businessman and a loyal volunteer at Clear Path for Veterans, a program that meant so much to him. He was proud to be an American and loved his country. Lyndy was a unique person in so many ways and is leaving behind his family and many friends to cherish his memory.

Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Memorial services with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Cazenovia United Methodist Church, 23 Lincklaen Street, Cazenovia, immediately followed by a celebration with family and friends at the Brae Loch Inn. In Lyndy’s memory, contributions can be made to Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Rd., Chittenango, NY 13037, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, 665 Elm St., Buffalo NY 14203 Helping Hounds of Syracuse, 7268 Caswell Ave., North Syracuse, NY 13212, or a charity of your choice. To leave a message of sympathy for the Clark family, please visit www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

