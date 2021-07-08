Malden Musings: Malden's Finest

There are municipal employees, then there are municipal employees. Many simply show up for work, perform their functions to the best of their ability, then call it a day (Malden is the exception though where all employees show up and give extra effort all day, every day.) Then there are Janelle Summers and Jeannie (Pisaturo) Tucker from the Controller's Office. Two city of Malden employees who make life so much easier for their boss, Charles Ranaghan, and put a smile on the big guy's face, Mayor (Gary) Christenson. Jeannie grew up in Edgeworth (my favorite Pisaturo by the way) and came over from the Malden Redevelopment Authority. Janelle is also a veteran municipal employee, coming over from the Department of Public Works. Both have recently gone above and beyond the call of duty and deserve to be recognized for their outstanding achievement. Seems that both weren't content with the status quo so both just completed State of MA Public Purchasing classes and will be official MA Certified Public Purchasing Officials. How bout that!? I was told that it's a long, cumbersome process that included many hours of classes and testing, as well as CORI check. Oh vey! They were instructed on the most cost-effective, ethical, and modern purchasing practices to ensure the most bang for the public's buck. Me: applauding loudly. It is also the highest title in the state contracting program! Holy Cow! Let's hope there's a nice increase in pay next year for you two. Hopefully, Chuckie's reading. Way to go gals!