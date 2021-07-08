Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malden, MA

Malden Musings: Malden's Finest

Wicked Local
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are municipal employees, then there are municipal employees. Many simply show up for work, perform their functions to the best of their ability, then call it a day (Malden is the exception though where all employees show up and give extra effort all day, every day.) Then there are Janelle Summers and Jeannie (Pisaturo) Tucker from the Controller's Office. Two city of Malden employees who make life so much easier for their boss, Charles Ranaghan, and put a smile on the big guy's face, Mayor (Gary) Christenson. Jeannie grew up in Edgeworth (my favorite Pisaturo by the way) and came over from the Malden Redevelopment Authority. Janelle is also a veteran municipal employee, coming over from the Department of Public Works. Both have recently gone above and beyond the call of duty and deserve to be recognized for their outstanding achievement. Seems that both weren't content with the status quo so both just completed State of MA Public Purchasing classes and will be official MA Certified Public Purchasing Officials. How bout that!? I was told that it's a long, cumbersome process that included many hours of classes and testing, as well as CORI check. Oh vey! They were instructed on the most cost-effective, ethical, and modern purchasing practices to ensure the most bang for the public's buck. Me: applauding loudly. It is also the highest title in the state contracting program! Holy Cow! Let's hope there's a nice increase in pay next year for you two. Hopefully, Chuckie's reading. Way to go gals!

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Malden, MA
Government
City
Medford, MA
City
Woburn, MA
City
Malden, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Duffy
Person
Bill Withers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malden Musings#Cori#Moroccan#Uconn Huskies#Emerson School#The New York Times#The Ny Times#Swan#Malden Animal Control#Malden High School#The Malden Bank#State Rep#Ward 5 School Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy