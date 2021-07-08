Stoll’s Country Inn in Evansville Has Closed

We are finally getting to go to concerts after over a year of missing out on them and Live Nation is making the return of concerts even sweeter. It's no secret that the pandemic has caused us to miss out on a lot of things that we love. Concerts being one of them. Things are finally getting back to a sense of normalcy now. We've been announcing several concerts making their way to the Evansville area over the past couple of months. It's such a refreshing thing to see. I feel like we took things like concerts for granted and didn't realize how much we need them until we didn't have any at all. Now that they are making a comeback, I know you're just as ready as I am to be in attendance at these shows and forget about everything other than having a good time.