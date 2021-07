If you look back on your life and can’t think of anything you’d have done differently if given a second chance, you’re either lying to yourself or you’re extremely boring. As I type the second sentence of this piece my mind is flooded with countless memories of times I wish I had chosen a different path. Although there are plenty of instances I could have taken the high road, or had just used my brain a little more, I find that the number of actual regrets I have are very few. It’s easy for us to say, “Well that sucked, I hope that never happens again,” but to be able to look back on those failures with clarity and recognize everything you learned from them is invaluable.