Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Stevens Institute of Technology To Establish the First-Ever NSF-Backed Fintech Research Center

NSF CAREER Award supports research to protect medical imaging AI tools from adversaries. A number of vulnerabilities, known collectively as deep learning adversaries, hold artificial intelligence (AI) back from its full potential in applications like improving medical imaging quality and computer-aided diagnosis. With the support of a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) Award, Pingkun Yan, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, will lead a team of researchers in developing new AI techniques that protect algorithms from such vulnerabilities, which include contaminated data, malicious attacks, or independent algorithms that interfere with one another.