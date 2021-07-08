Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoboken, NJ

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Stevens Institute of Technology To Establish the First-Ever NSF-Backed Fintech Research Center

By Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
Newswise
 15 days ago

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. and HOBOKEN, N.J. — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Stevens Institute of Technology announced today that they have been awarded the first-ever National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to create an industry-university cooperative research center devoted specifically to financial technology and science. The Center for Research toward Advancing...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Business
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Nsf#Fintech Research Center#Newswise Troy#Nsf#Craft#The School Of Business#Ai#Gamestop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Computersaithority.com

Seven Generations Education Institute To Modernize Technology Operations With Ellucian Colleague SaaS

Cloud Technologies Will Improve Experience for Students, Faculty and Staff. Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced that Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, SGEI joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that are in the cloud with Ellucian.
Energy Industrytamu.edu

Texas A&M Energy Institute Director To Receive Prestigious Research Award

Stratos Pistikopoulos, director of the Texas A&M Energy Institute and holder of the Dow Chemical Chair in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, will receive the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ (AIChE) Sustainable Engineering Forum Research Award—an annual award presented for basic or applied research results relative to the sustainability of products, processes or the environment. This award recognizes significant technical contributions to research and development activities.
Scienceaithority.com

Kapalya Awarded Competitive Grant From The National Science Foundation

Small Business Innovation Research Program Provides Seed Funding for R&D. Enterprise-wide Encryption Management platform provides key management across multiple platforms – endpoints/mobile/cloud/VDI/on-prem servers. Kapalya Inc. has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $256,000 to conduct research and development (R&D) work on an...
Engineeringcapitalpress.com

New institute uses artificial intelligence to develop next-gen food systems

A $20 million grant has helped launch 16 new research projects in areas such as crop breeding, greenhouse technology and micronutrient research. The Artificial Intelligence Institute for Food Systems got the grant. The new institute is led by the University of California-Davis. Funded by the USDA and the National Science...
New York City, NYfitnyc.edu

Inside FIT’s Four National Science Foundation–Funded Projects

FIT faculty and student research activity has never been more robust. Case in point: The National Science Foundation (NSF) has approved four active grants for FIT faculty, the most in the college’s history. These projects range from programming a nutrition app to developing a closed-loop process for recycling muslin. For...
Mental Healthtamu.edu

Chaspari receives NSF CAREER award to develop algorithms that monitor mental health

Dr. Theodora Chaspari, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University, is working to leverage speech-based technologies and make them more reliable, trustworthy and accountable. Chaspari recently received the National Science Foundation's (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award for her research project titled...
Hoboken, NJnjbmagazine.com

Stevens Institute of Technology Names Dr. Jianmin Qu as Provost

Hoboken-based Stevens Institute of Technology announced that Dr. Jianmin Qu has been selected as Stevens’ next provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Dr. Qu assumes this role on September 1, succeeding Dr. Christophe Pierre, who has served as Stevens’ provost and vice president for Academic Affairs since September 2016.
Engineeringrpi.edu

Rensselaer Team Aims To Pave Way for Robust AI in Medical Imaging

NSF CAREER Award supports research to protect medical imaging AI tools from adversaries. A number of vulnerabilities, known collectively as deep learning adversaries, hold artificial intelligence (AI) back from its full potential in applications like improving medical imaging quality and computer-aided diagnosis. With the support of a National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) Award, Pingkun Yan, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, will lead a team of researchers in developing new AI techniques that protect algorithms from such vulnerabilities, which include contaminated data, malicious attacks, or independent algorithms that interfere with one another.
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Biosystems faculty to train undergraduate researchers in bioprocessing with NSF award

Reduce, reuse, recycle. Especially if you can research cool, new ways to do it. A team of Auburn faculty recently received a grant from the National Science Foundation to host a research experiences for undergraduates (REU) site, a program in which a university hosts 10 undergraduate students to do scientific research each summer. The project will focus on ways to convert waste into new and useful products through bioprocessing.
Businessdallassun.com

Terminus Group Announced "100 Doctoral Talents Plan"

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Terminus Group has recently officially announced its '100 Doctoral Talents Plan', which is expected to recruit hundreds of scientists and technological experts with doctoral degrees in fields such as intelligent operating systems, AI, IoT, Cloud and Big Data in the upcoming year.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

NIH Enlists Microsoft to Give Biomedical Researchers Access to Cloud Tech

Microsoft and the National Institutes of Health have partnered to help researchers analyze and manage large amounts of biomedical data by giving them access to the company’s cloud computing applications and services. NIH has approved the Azure platform to support biomedical research workloads in the cloud as part of the...
Scienceuci.edu

Banerjee receives NSF funding to establish international ‘network of networks’ on wildfire research

The National Science Foundation has approved $250,000 in funding for iFireNet, an international network of networks designed to catalyze and accelerate research on the prediction and management of wildland fires. The consortium, based at UCI, will address the fundamental knowledge gaps in the science and engineering aspects of wildfires with the goal of minimizing damage to life, nature and property from increasingly frequent and severe blazes.
ComputersNewswise

Accelerating Science from Idea to Publication with Bold National Research Platform

Newswise — The San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) located at UC San Diego has heeded the National Science Foundation’s call for a cyberinfrastructure ecosystem that meets the needs of today’s data-intensive science. Proposed as the Prototype National Research Platform (NRP), the innovative, all-in-one system—computing resources, research and education networks, edge computing devices and other instruments—is a testbed for science drivers as diverse as the platform itself to expedite science and enable transformative discoveries.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

U-D Mercy Receives $1.1M DoD Grant to Establish Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute

The University of Detroit Mercy received a $1.1-million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to establish the Metro-Detroit Regional Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute, a regional cybersecurity consortium. Led by UDM, the consortium consists of multiple academic institutions in southeast Michigan and includes University of Arizona as a research partner. This...
Technologytulane.edu

Newcomb Institute hosts digital research workshop

The Newcomb Institute recently hosted a free online workshop titled “Communicating Your Research in a Digital World” for participants of the Newcomb Scholars Program. Led by Aidan Smith, director of the Newcomb Scholars Program, and Jacquelyne Thoni Howard, administrative assistant professor of technology and women’s history, the workshop focused on the tools and techniques researchers use to promote their work in a digital world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy