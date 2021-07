MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Consumer watchdogs and state officials are urging Minnesotans behind on their energy bills to tap into millions set aside to help. Pandemic restrictions governing utility companies have lifted, which means big energy providers could start disconnecting households in two weeks if consumers have unpaid bills. Some municipal utilities have already started shut-offs. The Minnesota Department of Commerce estimates 340,000 households have past due energy and gas bills totaling $140 million. The state says it has hundreds of millions of dollars available to help low-income people keep the air conditioning on during these hot summer months. The state’s energy assistance program just...