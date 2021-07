SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KPIX 5) – In the nearly month and a half since the Santa Clara Valley Water District declared a drought emergency and urged everyone to start saving water, conservation efforts have been somewhat lackluster. The water district said customers reduced water usage in the month of June 6%, compared to the call to conserve 15%. “This could be just as bad as COVID in its own way — running out of water. Think about lack of business confidence,” Water District vice chairperson Gary Kremen told KPIX 5. “Think about what happens to folks when they have no water.” Kremen said...