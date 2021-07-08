Cancel
Britney Spears Conservatorship Civil War: Singer’s Dad Fighting New Security Costs Request As Tensions Mount

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the exits and resignations from Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship snowball, the focus has now turned to the bottom line of the singer’s more than $50 million fortune. Specifically, one day after temporary co-conservator Jodi Montgomery requested big bucks for increased security amidst death threats, the singer’s father and co-conservator wants to solidly put the kibosh on handing out any more cash.

