Britney Spears Conservatorship Civil War: Singer’s Dad Fighting New Security Costs Request As Tensions Mount

Britney Spears is not done speaking out. The pop star has been taking to Instagram in recent days sharing her thoughts on her ongoing conservatorship battle, her family, and public pressure to perform. Since securing new legal representation in the case against her father in court, Spears has been voicing her sentiments regarding the entire situation. In her most recent post, the "Womanizer" singer hinted that even amid all the bombshells she's shared thus far—including accusing her father and conservatorship team of abuse; calling out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for not supporting her when she needed it; and being depressed and losing sleep over the years—there's still more she wants to get off her chest.