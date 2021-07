My wife and I decided this week that we would take some advice from the Chinook salmon and get away from the heat wave that we heard was going to be upon us. At least it would be upon us everywhere except where we live, in a little corner of Sausalito that somehow manages to be windy and cold even when the salmon are sweating so much they’re too hot to spawn. So, they’re being trucked to colder waters where the romance can begin and we’re schlepping off to Florida and running directly into a very different kind of heat where I’m not counting on a lot of spawning either.