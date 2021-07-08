Naomi Osaka forgets tennis (for now) and poses for Vogue

Does anyone else feel like Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have been together for way longer than two and a half years? It could be because within the last year or so, we've learned so much about their budding romance, like how Cordae had no idea who Naomi was when he asked if they could exchange numbers, or how they kept their relationship under-wraps for nearly a year. If you were to ask the couple, they'd tell you they prefer to keep the intimate moments of their relationship just that — intimate. "We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively," Cordae told GQ in a joint interview with Naomi back in February.