Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka forgets tennis (for now) and poses for Vogue

By LORENZO CIOTTI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naomi Osaka is back on the cover of a magazine, on Vogue, to be precise. The young Japanese star has returned to talk about her on her social profiles, to promote the latest issue of the Japanese version of Vogue. At the Roland Garros 2021 Osaka had announced that she would not attend press conferences to preserve mental health, sparking great controversy, but also finding a lot of solidarity from colleagues and other stars.

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 7

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Maria Sharapova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue#Tennis Tournament#Japanese#The French Federation#Nike#Visualizza Questo#Voguejapan#Australian#Asian#Forbes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
TennisPosted by
rolling out

Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out quickly

Naomi Osaka, the world’s highest-paid female athlete, is also one of the most beloved competitors. This is evidenced by the tennis superstar’s new Barbie doll which went on sale Monday, July 12, 2021, and sold out within hours on the Barbie website. This is the first in Barbie’s “Role Model”...
TennisPopSugar

Naomi and Mari Osaka's Pictures Together Will Make You Want to Hug Your Own Sister

Naomi Osaka is sharing her story in her self-titled Netflix docuseries, and as a result, we're getting some rare peeks into the 23-year-old tennis player's personal life. In addition to some cute glimpses of her relationship with rapper Cordae, we also see her close bond with her older sister, Mari Osaka. Just like Naomi, Mari is an experienced tennis player. The 25-year-old made her WTA Tour debut in 2014, then retired in early 2021. While the two have shared the tennis court from time to time, including in a doubles match at the Pan Pacific Open in Japan in 2017, they are a close duo off the court as well. The sisters have shared some adorable snaps together on their Instagram accounts over the years. See some of their sweetest sisterly moments ahead.
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Naomi Osaka And Cordae's Relationship

Naomi Osaka is a queen both on and off the tennis court. And it's clear that no matter what she decides to do with her life, she's got the support of her boyfriend, Cordae, a buzzy up-and-coming rapper. GQ called the ridiculously talented and attractive pair "the coolest young couple on the planet," and it's hard to disagree.
Tennisnickiswift.com

How Much Is Naomi Osaka Actually Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a dominating force in the world of tennis, but it was actually her dad who steered her towards the sport. "After seeing Venus and Serena Williams at the French Open in 1999 and learning how their father had trained them, Francois was inspired to follow a similar path with his daughters," per Biography. That's why, when Osaka's family relocated to the United States from Japan when she was just 3 years old, both she and her sister started playing tennis. While the siblings trained with their dad, their mom worked to take care of the family financially.
TennisHouston Chronicle

Tennis star Naomi Osaka debuts new Barbie to inspire girls to dream

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, now 23, wants girls to know they can do anything. So she’s teamed up with Mattel to unveil her new Barbie “Role Model.”. “It's such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series, and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world” Osaka said in a press release. “I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible.”
TennisHighsnobiety

Step Into Naomi Osaka's Shoes With Upcoming Netflix Doc

Even in the celestial constellations of all-time tennis greats, there's never been a star who has risen quite like Naomi Osaka. Matching next level talent with a commitment to speaking out on the issues that affect her, she truly represents the best of what a professional athlete can be. Which is why the announcement of an upcoming three-part Netflix documentary detailing her rise has got us all in our feels.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Wore Gems in Her Baby Hairs at the ESPYs Like the Queen She Is

Naomi Osaka appeared at the ESPY Awards this past weekend looking regal as ever. The tennis star, who took home the prize for best athlete at the event, appeared to be channeling Daenerys Targaryen, aka Game of Thrones's dragon queen, in a gold-spiked top with draping sleeves and pointy black heels. She pulled the whole look together by throwing her hair back into a sleek low ponytail that she accentuated with green gemstones in her baby hairs to match the turquoise skirt she wore.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Naomi Osaka continues to ace the Barbie doll game

Naomi Osaka is halfway to a Barbie doll Grand Slam. Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam singles titles but withdrew from the French Open this year to take a mental health break, has had a second Barbie doll designed in her image. The first version, which appeared in 2019, was introduced to celebrate the iconic Mattel doll’s 60th anniversary. The latest Osaka model Barbie is part of the El Segundo-based company’s Role Model Series, and it features a likeness of Osaka dressed in a version of the outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open.
TennisPosted by
HOLAUSA

Role model Naomi Osaka is Mattel’s latest Barbie doll

Naomi Osaka is growing up her Barbie collection! Mattel recently announced that the award-winning tennis player has a new collectible, and fans worldwide can have it as soon as right now! The Naomi Osaka Barbie Role Model is the toy company’s recent drop and features the athlete...
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka glams up for ESPYs, wins two awards

Naomi Osaka is trying to avoid the spotlight, but it looks like she’s only managed to distance herself from tennis media. The four-time major champion showed up on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards ceremony on Saturday night. Since withdrawing from the last two Grand Slams to enjoy solitude...
TennisPopSugar

Naomi Osaka Exudes Confidence in Surprise Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Sports Illustrated enlisted a champion for the latest installment of its Swimsuit Issue. Well timed with the release of her gripping Netflix docuseries, Naomi Osaka was just revealed as one of the three cover stars for the iconic magazine issue, currently in its 58th year. The 23-year-old tennis star is joined by Megan Thee Stallion, who is now the first rapper to grace the cover, and Leyna Bloom, who also made history as the first transgender cover star.
TennisPosted by
Page Six

Naomi Osaka heads out for vacation after skipping Wimbledon

Tennis wonder Naomi Osaka is ready to put her French Open withdrawal and decision to skip Wimbledon behind her, gathering friends this week for a much needed getaway. The 23-year-old tennis pro and her close crew of pals were spotted exiting her $7M Beverly Hills home Friday with several bags and suitcases in tow. Osaka loaded her Louis Vuitton luggage into an SUV while wearing comfy duds for the trip.
Tennistoofab.com

Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Officially Has Her Own Barbie Doll

"I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible!" Naomi Osaka has proven to be a role model both on and off the tennis court — and now she's got the Barbie doll to prove it.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

It Was Game, Set, Match For Naomi Osaka and Cordae's Love Story

Does anyone else feel like Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have been together for way longer than two and a half years? It could be because within the last year or so, we've learned so much about their budding romance, like how Cordae had no idea who Naomi was when he asked if they could exchange numbers, or how they kept their relationship under-wraps for nearly a year. If you were to ask the couple, they'd tell you they prefer to keep the intimate moments of their relationship just that — intimate. "We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively," Cordae told GQ in a joint interview with Naomi back in February.
TennisPosted by
People

Naomi Osaka Wins Best Female Athlete at 2021 ESPY Awards After Speaking Out About Mental Health

Naomi Osaka has made her first public appearance since withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon — and for a very special occasion. On Sunday, the tennis star, 23, attended the ESPY Awards at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City. This year, Osaka — who was dressed in a bold striped black and white top with a green skirt and was accompanied by her rapper boyfriend Cordae — won best female athlete during the show.
Tennisthecinemaholic.com

What is Naomi Osaka’s Net Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese pro-tennis player born in Chūō-Ku, Osaka, on October 16, 1997. Her father, Leonard François, is Haitian, while her mother, Tamaki Osaka, is from Japan. Osaka’s family moved to New York when she was only 3, and around the same time, her father was inspired by the Williams sisters’ performance in the 1999 French Open. Soon, he decided to help his daughters learn tennis. Interestingly, his lack of technical expertise did not come in his way as he decided to follow Richard Williams, who, despite not knowing how to play tennis, coached his daughters – Venus and Serena – to become champions.

Comments / 7

Community Policy