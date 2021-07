Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an NBA Finals for the ages. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is on a tear right now, leading his team to a 3-2 advantage over the Phoenix Suns. He's on the verge of winning his first NBA championship and most definitely his first Finals MVP award. Giannis has been on another level during this season, yet still, people find reasons to think he doesn't deserve the FMVP.