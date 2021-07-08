Davion Mintz interviewed with San Antonio Spurs during NBA Draft process

Davion Mintz took a different approach during his second go-around with the NBA Draft process. Following his 2018-19 junior season at Creighton, Mintz elected to put his name into the NBA Draft but left open the possibility of a return. During that process, he was doing everything he could to reach his goal of playing in the world’s top professional league. However, he ultimately didn’t receive the feedback he wanted and decided to come back to Creighton where he would eventually transfer to Kentucky for the 2020-21 season.