‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Cast Reunion? Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t Optimistic

It’s been almost 20 years since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” swept fans into a world of witches and wizards. But for those hoping to see a reunion of the OG cast this November, well, you may want to taper those expectations — at least according to Daniel Radcliffe.

