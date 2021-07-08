Cancel
'Encanto': Disney evokes the magic of Colombia with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney Animation Studios has released the first trailer for "Encanto," which will open in November. Marking Disney's 60th animated feature, the Colombia-set film will follow family members who all possess magical powers, like super-strength, shape-shifting and the abilities to control animals and plants. However, Mirabel, voiced by "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "In the Heights" star Stephanie Beatriz, is the only person to not possess a special gift. When she discovers that her family's magic might be under threat, she realizes that she is the only one who can save it. The film is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith and features music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

