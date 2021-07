( © Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) For years, women in music have been inspiring us with their creative lyricism, impeccable production, and perfectly curated performances. One name that always springs to mind when the topic of pop music magic is brought up is Halsey. Halsey has been a trailblazer within the music industry for quite some time now. It all started in 2014 when Halsey, aka Ashley Frangipane, started posting singing videos and covers to her YouTube and SoundCloud. The rest, as they say, is history.