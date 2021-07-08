Cancel
Alamance County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Nash; Orange; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central North Carolina, including the following areas, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Nash, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson will expire at 6 PM EDT this evening. The Flood Watch is cancelled. The heavy rain has shifted northeast of the area and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

