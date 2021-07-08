Cancel
MLB

Mariners GameDay — July 8 vs. New York-AL

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…Mariners starter Logan Gilbert will make his 10th career start in today’s game, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…Gilbert has tallied 45 strikeouts in 9 starts to begin his Major League career, ranking tied for 5th-most strikeouts all-time among Mariners pitchers through their first 9 games (also: James Paxton, 45)…but, DID YOU KNOW?…with 5 strikeouts today, Gilbert would become the 6th Mariners pitcher in club history to amass 50 strikeouts in his first 10 career games?…with 5 strikeouts, Gilbert would join Michael Pineda (66), Félix Hernández (65), Erik Hanson (57), Roenis Elías (52) and James Paxton (50)…Paxton was the last Mariners player to strike out 50 over his first 10 games, making his 10th career start on Aug. 20, 2014 at Philadelphia.

MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

Kikuchi expected to start as Seattle hosts Oakland

LINE: Mariners -103, Athletics -114; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Mariners Friday. The Mariners are 29-21 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a collective batting average of .217 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .273.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Jordan Montgomery vs. Logan Gilbert

If you swore off Yankee baseball for awhile after Sunday afternoon’s debacle against the Mets, few residents of Yankee-land would have blamed you. Whether your sabbatical was by choice or partly by necessity (West Coast night games force baseball breaks upon us sometimes) either way, I’ve got good news: The Yankees have won three in a row and are 1.5 games closer to first place than they were early Sunday evening. They’ll be on the field today at 4:10 pm EDT in Seattle aiming for their fourth win in a row and a series sweep of the Mariners.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Mariners All-Star Yusei Kikuchi aims to tame A's, Matt Olson

In the past, Matt Olson going up against an All-Star left-hander might have been seen as a bit of a mismatch. That's no longer the case. Olson, the Oakland Athletics' left-handed-hitting first baseman, has improved drastically against lefties this season. He will get another chance to showthat Friday night when...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: AL West Team to Watch for Adam Frazier

All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier could be on the Seattle Mariners radar as they are in the market for an infielder. Barring something unforeseen happening, the Pittsburgh Pirates will trade Adam Frazier at some point in the next nine days. There’s plenty of value to be had for the second baseman as he is controllable through 2022, can play multiple positions, and is having a career year with the bat.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners vs Athletics Series Preview: Huge Implications in AL West

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 24: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a home run against the Oakland Athletics. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images) As the Mariners head back home for a seven-game series, they will be playing all of those games against divisional foes. They start off with four of them against the Oakland Athletics.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees fail the sweep again with shutout by the Mariners

After winning the first two games on the west coast against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon, the New York Yankees went for the sweep. The Yankees had Jordan Montgomery on the mound facing the Mariners Logan Gilbert. The Yankees hadn’t won a series since the Royals Series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were 3 for 7 when going for the sweep. The Yankees failed miserabley in this game only getting one hit in the shut out by the Mariners.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Takeaways from Mariners shutout of the Yankees, drama video

In the game, Montgomery only allowed 4 hits while matching a season-second high 9 strikeouts. On May 21, he got his career-high 11 strikeouts. Montgomery has gotten very little run support in his games, and that was the case again yesterday as the Yankees only got one hit off of Seattle pitcher Logan Gilbert. Although Montgomery’s record has suffered, the Yankees have won 11 of his 17 starts; that’s three more than when ace Gerrit Cole starts a game.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 underperforming players from the first half

The halfway point of the Major League Baseball season has come. The Cleveland Indians have been able to cross off well over 81 games from their schedule and now the All-Star festivities bring about a brief break for the club. While we’ve already talked about the players that exceeded expectations in the first half, what about the players that fell short?
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians sign former All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos to minor league deal

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous, unrelated story. The Cleveland Indians have signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Jameson Taillon vs. Framber Valdez

Play today. Sweep today. That’s it. Gerrit Cole’s superhuman effort Saturday night, backed up by Aaron Judge’s homer and subsequent trolling of Jose Altuve and the Astros, leaves the Yankees nine innings (hopefully) away from sweeping the first-place Astros in Houston. A win means the Bombers end this road trip with a 5-1 record and go into the All-Star break feeling good about themselves after a subpar first half of the season. A 4-2 road trip, especially winning two of three from Houston, would be acceptable but it is time for the Yankees to get over their aversion to sweeping series.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Nestor Cortes vs. Jake Odorizzi

In opening up a three-game set against the Astros in Houston, the Yankees will do their best to avoid creating an on-field representation of the 2019 American League Championship trophy replicas being handed out to fans in Minute Maid Park today. In addition to the giveaway today, the Astros will deliver fans replica 2019 ALCS rings (?) tomorrow, and José Altuve jerseys on Sunday.

