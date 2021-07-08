Mariners GameDay — July 8 vs. New York-AL
AS YOU KNOW…Mariners starter Logan Gilbert will make his 10th career start in today’s game, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…Gilbert has tallied 45 strikeouts in 9 starts to begin his Major League career, ranking tied for 5th-most strikeouts all-time among Mariners pitchers through their first 9 games (also: James Paxton, 45)…but, DID YOU KNOW?…with 5 strikeouts today, Gilbert would become the 6th Mariners pitcher in club history to amass 50 strikeouts in his first 10 career games?…with 5 strikeouts, Gilbert would join Michael Pineda (66), Félix Hernández (65), Erik Hanson (57), Roenis Elías (52) and James Paxton (50)…Paxton was the last Mariners player to strike out 50 over his first 10 games, making his 10th career start on Aug. 20, 2014 at Philadelphia.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
