A weekend of fun in Cridersville

Cridersville Fire Department is an all-volunteer force. This will be the 56th annual jamboree, with the exception of 2020. Trevor Hubert | The Lima News

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree has become one of the most anticipated events of the year for the village. After a night of celebration for Cridersville’s 151st birthday on Thursday, the jamboree promises to take the fun into the weekend. The history of the fire station goes back to Cridersville’s beginnings.

“We’ve got a long heritage, long history of service to our community,” said Cridersville Fire Chief Rick Miller. “We have records back to where the Criders founded our town and everybody had a bucket brigade. In case there was a fire, you grabbed a bucket and you came in to help put it out.”

Last year’s jamboree was canceled due to the pandemic, so the station is going the extra mile for entertainment. Friday and Saturday will feature the parade, live music, a fair midway, a car show, bingo and the traditional chicken dinner at noon on Saturday. The blessing of the badges will take place at 2:30 on Saturday, following the parade.

Operating as an all-volunteer fire station is no small order, which makes the jamboree even more important for the village. The event provides significant funding for the station, allowing the fire department to purchase required equipment and make repairs.

On top of the events at the jamboree, the Cridersville Historical Society Museum will also be open on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will hold a Sunday open house with special exhibits from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. One of those exhibits includes the hand pumper used to fight the fire that left the entire village in ashes in 1918.

“This year, (the fire department) is having some events in the parking lot just behind the museum,” said Cridersville Historical Society President Greg Myers. “It will be kind of a connecting link between what’s happening at the firehouse and what’s happening over here.”

For Miller and the rest of the fire department, the jamboree provides an opportunity to connect with the community that they serve and see old friends who are returning to town.

“Usually when we get called, everybody’s having the worst day they’ve ever had, and the only comfort they have is us taking care of them,” he said. “To see those people coming back out, coming up to you and shaking your hand after an incident like that, that’s what drives you to do what you do.”