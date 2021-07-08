Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cridersville, OH

A weekend of fun in Cridersville

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WW3rs_0arCCcUA00
Cridersville Fire Department is an all-volunteer force. This will be the 56th annual jamboree, with the exception of 2020. Trevor Hubert | The Lima News

CRIDERSVILLE — The Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree has become one of the most anticipated events of the year for the village. After a night of celebration for Cridersville’s 151st birthday on Thursday, the jamboree promises to take the fun into the weekend. The history of the fire station goes back to Cridersville’s beginnings.

“We’ve got a long heritage, long history of service to our community,” said Cridersville Fire Chief Rick Miller. “We have records back to where the Criders founded our town and everybody had a bucket brigade. In case there was a fire, you grabbed a bucket and you came in to help put it out.”

Last year’s jamboree was canceled due to the pandemic, so the station is going the extra mile for entertainment. Friday and Saturday will feature the parade, live music, a fair midway, a car show, bingo and the traditional chicken dinner at noon on Saturday. The blessing of the badges will take place at 2:30 on Saturday, following the parade.

Operating as an all-volunteer fire station is no small order, which makes the jamboree even more important for the village. The event provides significant funding for the station, allowing the fire department to purchase required equipment and make repairs.

On top of the events at the jamboree, the Cridersville Historical Society Museum will also be open on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will hold a Sunday open house with special exhibits from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. One of those exhibits includes the hand pumper used to fight the fire that left the entire village in ashes in 1918.

“This year, (the fire department) is having some events in the parking lot just behind the museum,” said Cridersville Historical Society President Greg Myers. “It will be kind of a connecting link between what’s happening at the firehouse and what’s happening over here.”

For Miller and the rest of the fire department, the jamboree provides an opportunity to connect with the community that they serve and see old friends who are returning to town.

“Usually when we get called, everybody’s having the worst day they’ve ever had, and the only comfort they have is us taking care of them,” he said. “To see those people coming back out, coming up to you and shaking your hand after an incident like that, that’s what drives you to do what you do.”

Comments / 0

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
180
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cridersville, OH
Local
Ohio Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Cridersville Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
TennisNBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy