NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for a second straight day Wednesday following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent and is now on pace for a weekly gain. Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped drive the benchmark index’s advance. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil marched 4.3 percent higher. Utilities and real estate stocks were among the decliners.