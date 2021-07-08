Cancel
Calhoun County, AL

Joe Wood Local Artist

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 14 days ago
July 8, 2021
Lee Evancho

Joe Wood is a graphic artist with many ties to Calhoun County. He grew up in Anniston, AL and attended Trinity Christian Academy in Oxford, AL. He also went to JSU for Graphic Arts. He currently works at Alabama Teachers Credit Union in Gadsden, but still considers himself a Calhoun County native! He has been in the art and marketing world for 11-12 years and truly finds his passion in art.

Mr. Wood explained that his first inspiration came from comics. He personally loved Spiderman and started drawing and sketching what he saw in comics and in any magazine he could come across. His first hurdle came when he was challenged to use color. Transitioning from black and white sketches to full color pieces was a challenge. It is a challenge he has certainly mastered as his current pieces are vibrant and full of color. He has now incorporated many mediums into his art. He often starts with sketching or water colors and then moves to digital enhancement and typography. He doesn’t believe in limiting himself to one medium. He allows the art to lead him, and because of that, his art is often different from his original vision. Mr. Wood strives to find a passion in all the projects he takes on, even those work related. If he isn’t able to find any passion it is difficult for him to move forward with it, because you have to love what you are doing. While he is currently drawn to watercolors, he does view his pieces as a true conglomeration of styles and techniques.

You can see many of his pieces on his website at https://joewood.art or at in-person events such as Market on Main in Oxford or Art on the Rocks in Noccalula Falls.

Please look for him at local events, and as always, support local artists !

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com
