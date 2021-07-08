Cancel
Rothman opens orthopedics-only, walk-in clinic in Center City

By John George
bizjournals
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRothman Orthopaedic Institute has opened a walk-in clinic within its main practice location in Center City. The clinic on the fifth floor at 925 Chestnut St. will treat patients who have orthopedic injuries ranging from common sprains and strains to fractures and sports injuries. No appointments are needed. “We recognized...

www.bizjournals.com

