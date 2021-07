TikTok user @ziggityler is calling out the social media platform for its unfair treatment towards people of color. Tyler recently shared a number of videos regarding his experience using the app’s Creator Marketplace, its self-dubbed “official platform for brand and creator collaborations.” In a series of screen recordings and demonstrations, Tyler showed TikTok audiences that he has consistently received an “inappropriate content” warning when he was using specific words and phrases in his bio. The videos show Tyler attempting to change his bio but words and phrases including “Black,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Black people,” “Black success” and “I am a Black man” appeared to be blocked on TikTok.