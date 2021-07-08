How Chris Paul and the New Orleans Hornets Left a Lasting Impact in OKC

Ben Maller: “Chris Paul has added another glorious chapter to the cautionary tale which is his basketball legacy, and it turns out that history does occasionally repeat itself. CP3 continues to remind those of you in the back of the room that aren’t that bright that he is the most agonizing and most frustrating player in this generation of basketball guys. He will play well for roughly 95% of a game. With impressive numbers to the untrained eye Chris Paul is EVERYTHING you could want in a point guard, and then in crunch time a trap door opens up and he gets dropped into a pit of anacondas. The ‘Point God’ transforms into the ‘Choke God’ in key moments. He has that brain fog that sets in, and in these NBA Finals we had not one, but two signature moments that validates that reputation. The bonehead turnover in Game 4 with roughly 30 seconds on the clock in a one-score games with Suns in possession. Chris Paul, the ‘savvy’ veteran completely screwed up, lost control of his dribble, and turned the ball over. Then in Game 5 Chris Paul committed an ill-advised foul on the 'Greek Freak' in that legendary alley-oop hammer dunk from Giannis Antetokounmpo. These are the types of plays that a ‘seasoned veteran’ is not supposed to make, but he makes them all the time, and this series was standard operating procedure from him. When the going gets tough, and Chris Paul has done this his entire career, he contacts his travel agent to book a flight to PANIC CITY and reserves the master suite at the HEARTBREAK HOTEL. Chris Paul in big games waterboards whatever fan base he plays for… We don’t like to sugarcoat things on this show, CP3 in the postseason is ‘C-Poo’. Chris Paul has become the first player in NBA history to lose not one, not two, not three, but FOUR best-of-seven series in which his team had a ‘2-0’ lead. Do you know how incompetent you have to be to blow a 2-0 lead in a series? He’s now blown a 2-0 lead in every decade of the millennium!” (Full Video Above)