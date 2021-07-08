Chicago’s First Major Food Festival Since 2020 Is a Celebration of Smoked Meat
While some festivals have taken place this spring and summer in Chicago, none have had the size and scope of the Windy City Smokeout. Returning to the United Center parking lots July 8 to 11 — after last year’s installment was canceled due to the pandemic — the city’s first large-scale food festival since 2020 will feature some of the country’s best barbecue pitmasters and hottest country music acts.chicago.eater.com
Comments / 2