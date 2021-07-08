Cancel
Soccer

CONFIRMADO: Diego Simeone signs contract extension

By Jeremy Beren
intothecalderon.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlético Madrid returned to preseason training on Wednesday, and the most successful coach in club history received a new contract on Thursday. Diego Simeone has signed a fresh two-year contract extension, finalizing terms that had been in place for some time. Simeone, whose previous contract ran until June 2022, now will remain in charge of the Spanish champions until at least 2024. Cholo’s coaching staff — including top assistant Nelson Vivas, chief physio Óscar Ortega, and goalkeeping coach Pablo Vercellone — received their own two-year extensions as well.

www.intothecalderon.com

