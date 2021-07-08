Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Makeshift England show depth by thrashing Pakistan in first ODI

By Ali Martin at Sophia Gardens
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhMdF_0arCBGIV00
Saqib Mahmood celebrates after dismissing Faheem Ashraf. Photograph: Gareth Copley - ECB/ECB/Getty Images

When Australia A made the final of the World Series Cup in 1994-95, nudging out England and Zimbabwe in the group stage before finishing runners-up to their first XI, one of the local newspapers asked whether they were the second-best team on the planet.

It would be premature to suggest the same about England’s reserves. But the way they dispensed with Pakistan in the first one-day international here in Cardiff, rolling the tourists for 141 in 35.2 overs before knocking off the runs with 169 balls to spare, confirmed the widely held belief that, in the white-ball form at least, the depth in English cricket is hugely impressive.

Related: Makeshift England trounce Pakistan in the first ODI – live!

This was a makeshift side shorn of 16 players due to a Covid-19 outbreak after the 2-0 win over Sri Lanka and missing at least four more through injury before that. Ben Stokes’s return from finger surgery was expedited in response to the crisis and he was asked to captain in place of Eoin Morgan, while Chris Silverwood, the head coach, abandoned a family holiday.

Yet between them they led the least experienced England side since 1985 by way of ODI caps (135) to a crushing nine-wicket win and a 1-0 series lead before Saturday’s second instalment in front of a capacity crowd at Lord’s.

Saqib Mahmood was the star man, his four for 42 including two wickets from the first three balls of the innings, while Dawid Malan (68 not out from 69 balls) and Zak Crawley (58no from 50) cruised to the target in a blitz of 15 fours.

“It was a very clinical performance,” said Stokes, who accounted for 98 of England’s caps before the match. “We didn’t get put under pressure, but I have no doubt we will at some point. Not every game of cricket goes as smoothly as it did today.”

After clearing PCR tests and having one training session together, Stokes had asked his players to play with a smile on their faces and embrace the opportunity. Once five new caps were presented before a toss he won – Phil Salt, Crawley, Lewis Gregory, Brydon Carse and John Simpson the recipients – Mahmood met this brief.

The 24-year-old has found a new level of late and, along with his work at Lancashire, time in the Pakistan Super League appears to have done wonders. He began with blistering intensity here, trapping Imam-ul-haq lbw first ball on review – a feather in the cap for Simpson behind the stumps – and nicking off the world’s best, Babar Azam, for a W0W start to proceedings.

With Somerset’s Gregory sharing the new ball and producing a beauty to give Simpson his first international dismissal at the age of 32, Mohammed Rizwan edging behind, and Mahmood then pinning the left-handed debutant Saud Shakeel lbw, England had struck four times in the power-play for the third successive match, despite being the first full member side to make 11 changes.

From 26 for four in the seventh over Pakistan were in desperate need of a fightback but despite Fakhar Zaman and Sohaib Maqsood putting on 53, including one outrageous six over extra cover off Carse from the latter, all too often they were architects of their own downfall. Just one intra-squad warm-up may explain some of the rustiness, but a number of the dismissals were gifted.

Related: England on a knife-edge, says Ashley Giles, as ODI squad starts isolation

Fakhar, a major part of their 2017 Champions Trophy win, was among the culpable, calling for a daft single that ended with Maqsood run out by James Vince for 19, before chopping a wide delivery from Matt Parkinson to backward point on 47.

The leg-spinner also profited from a hack by Hasan Ali, while his county teammate, Mahmood, later picked up Faheem Ashraf.

Though Mahmood was the standout, his chesty right-arm slingshots perhaps invoking memories of Waqar Younis for the Glamorgan faithful and the Pakistan fans among the capped 3,000-strong crowd, Carse also caught the eye, the Durham right-armer touching 91 mph during his seven overs.

The speed gun did not quite support claims Craig Overton has found an extra yard of pace in the past 18 months but he was similarly tidy and mopped up the final two wickets. Stokes, fit to bowl, sent down six deliveries.

The run chase was a breeze. Salt’s return to the country of his birth was ended by Shaheen Shah Afridi on seven, throwing the kitchen sink at one only to edge to slip, but Malan and Crawley made merry thereafter. Malan was all back-foot style on his return from a break for personal reasons while Crawley drove with a confidence that was lacking during his recent Test appearances.

The pair could yet be rivals for the No 3 spot come the Test series against India given the side’s top-order struggles, but in this second, arguably third-string one-day team, they and Mahmood sum up the queue of talent that has formed.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Faheem Ashraf
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Saqib Mahmood
Person
Sohaib Maqsood
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Waqar Younis
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Saud Shakeel
Person
Lewis Gregory
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#England#Odi#Thrashing#Xi#English#The Pakistan Super League#Odi#Salt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Sports
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Related
UEFAThe Guardian

Mike Tindall reveals he broke up fight between England fans inside Wembley

The former England rugby player Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties on Sunday after a match marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium. Tindall has said he felt compelled to intervene as tempers flared in the section of the ground where he was sitting with his wife Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter.
WorldBBC

'A show of strength in depth' - how England humbled Pakistan

England v Pakistan: New-look hosts show strength in depth to thrash tourists. A day before the first one-day international against Pakistan began England's new squad were not allowed to be in the same room as each other. Rushed together after the original squad was forced into Covid-19 isolation, the new...
RugbyThe Guardian

England’s Lewis Ludlow handed four-game ban for knee strike in Canada win

England flanker Lewis Ludlow has been suspended for four matches for striking with the knee in Saturday’s 70-14 victory over Canada. Ludlow, who was captaining the team for a second successive match, struck the head of Canada front row Jake Ilnicki 30 minutes into the game at Twickenham. The 26-year-old...
SportsThe Independent

Just four of England’s ODI stand-ins retained for T20 series against Pakistan

Just four of the England stand-ins responsible for a remarkable one-day series win over Pakistan have been retained for the forthcoming Twenty20s, with nine players returning to the squad following isolation. Saqib Mahmood, Lewis Gregory and Matt Parkinson have all been rewarded for their roles in the clean sweep of...
Sportsdallassun.com

Vince hits maiden ODI ton as England sweep Pakistan series

James Vince hit a maiden one-day international century and Lewis Gregory made 77 as England beat Pakistan by three wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep. Set a challenging 332 to win, England, who without most of their first-choice players because of a pre-series Covid...
WorldSkySports

England win nail-biting third T20 to clinch series against Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford

England secured a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan with a nail-biting three-wicket win in a thriller at Emirates Old Trafford. Having been set 155 to win, Jason Roy smashed 64 from 36 balls to set the hosts on their way but he fell in the 11th over and with the pitch becoming increasingly tough to bat on, Pakistan's spinners took hold, wickets fell and the tension built before England crept over the line with two balls to spare.
SoccerBirmingham Star

All-round Gregory stars as England clinch Pakistan ODI series

Lewis Gregory starred with both bat and ball as England beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series. Set 248 to win in a game reduced to 47 overs per side by rain, Pakistan...
SportsBBC

England v Pakistan: Liam Livingstone hundred not enough in first T20

Pakistan 232-6 (20 overs): Babar 85 (49), Rizwan 63 (41) England 201 (19.2 overs): Livingstone 103 (43), Shaheen 3-30 Liam Livingstone's spectacular century was not enough to prevent England from being beaten by Pakistan in a riotous first Twenty20 at Trent Bridge. With the hosts chasing 233 - what would...
Sportsdallassun.com

Dhawan, Kishan star as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Sunday in the first one-day international of a series delayed by the coronavirus. Chasing 263 for victory, India depended on Dhawan's 33rd ODI half-century, fellow opener Prithvi Shaw's 24-ball 43 and an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy