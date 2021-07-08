Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

'The Joker' Director Todd Philipps Lists His Beverly Hills Estate for a Very Serious $34.5 Million

By Mark David for Dirt
robbreport.com
 14 days ago

One of Hollywood's most bankable filmmakers, Todd Phillips, has hoisted his lavish A-Lister estate in the coveted Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, Calif., on the market with a blockbuster price of $34.5 million. It doesn't take a mathematics genius to tabulate that the asking price is exactly twice the $17.25 million that was paid to Paradigm Talent Agency chairman Sam Gores for the property in May of 2012, right in between the money-minting releases of the Phillips-written and -helmed second and third installments of "The Hangover" franchise that's hauled in more than $1.4 billion in worldwide box office receipts.

