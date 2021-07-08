The Studio Rockford to produce original musical based on Grimm’s Fairytales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Studio’s original musical, Grimm: A Mixed-up Musical Adventure will debut July 15 at Rockford University’s Maddox Theatre. The Studio’s first original musical Grimm takes everything you thought you knew about your favorite fairytales and turns it upside-side down, and it’s the perfect family-friendly way to welcome theatre back to the Stateline. Grimm will be performed live at the Maddox Theatre July 15-18 and 22-25. Advanced tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for students and seniors. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door.