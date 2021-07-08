Cancel
Kiefer Sutherland to Play Franklin Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

By Tim Baysinger
Showtime has found its FDR. Kiefer Sutherland will play the 32nd president on the network’s upcoming historical anthology series “The First Lady.”. Sutherland will star opposite Gillian Anderson, who is on board as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Aaron Eckhart, Viola Davis, O-T Fagbenle,...

