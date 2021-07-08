Cancel
Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore's husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife, play basketball again. "I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the back of the house," he said laughing during an interview with The Associated Press this week. "She's still got it. She made a trick shot from her mama's bedroom to the goal. She still shoots from deep and will shoot your lights out."

University of Connecticut
WNBA
Basketball
Sports
Neal Justin: New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission

MINNEAPOLIS — Most sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.
ESPN documentary tracks Maya Moore's quest for justice

The opening scene of ESPN's "30 for 30″ documentary "Breakaway," which chronicles basketball legend Maya Moore's fight for justice, is one of her lying on the couch. She's playing the guitar and singing in an angelic voice most would not expect from a four-time WNBA champion and one of the greatest to ever play the game.
ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women's basketball legend Maya Moore's fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN's "30 for 30″ documentary "Breakaway,". The moment signifies the beginning of what's ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore's private life, specifically focusing on Moore's ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.
Lynx Mailbag: Zandalasini, Rotation Moving Forward, and Moore's Hall of Fame Eligibility

After a tumultuous start for the new-look Minnesota Lynx, the team has figured things out lately and has emerged as the hottest team in the league entering the month-long Olympic break which runs until Aug. 15. Winners of seven in a row and 12 of their last 15, the Lynx hold a record of 12-7 overall and are in the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings with 13 games left to play in the second half of the summer before postseason action tips off.
WNBA Legend Maya Moore Receives Arthur Ashe Courage Award at 2021 ESPYs

2014 WNBA champion Maya Moore, a champion for criminal justice reform, was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2021 ESPYs on Saturday night. The four-time WNBA champion was presented with the award by Robin Roberts on what would have been Ashe's 78th birthday. Moore's husband, Johnathon...
Lorenzen Wright's sons featured in upcoming ESPN documentary

The story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will be featured in a documentary airing as part of ESPN's E60 programming on Wednesday night. "A Murder in Memphis" is set to air at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Wright's twin sons, Lamar and Shamar — both products of Murrieta Mesa High School — discuss their father, their parents and the accusations against their mother, according to a release.
Lakers looking to sign LeBron James' former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren't looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
Former Suns executive has strange Monty Williams criticism

Monty Williams was widely praised throughout Phoenix's Finals run. But one former Suns executive is now offering a strange criticism of him. Amin Elhassan of Meadowlark Media appeared this week on "The Rich Eisen Show." During the episode, Elhassan criticized Williams for entering the Milwaukee Bucks locker room during their championship celebration to offer congratulations.
Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year's NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn't let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday's edition of Get Up on...
Giannis' Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks' NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN's Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the "Batman" for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team's "Robin."
Malika Andrews shined through the Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

It's hard to believe last night was Malika Andrews' first time covering the NBA Finals as a sideline reporter. ESPN's rising star didn't miss a beat, or flub a sentence during Tuesday night's celebration after the Bucks beat the Suns 105-99 in Game 6 to win their first championship in 50 years — and the internet noticed.
Q&A: North Texas Olympian Jasmine Moore Talks Upcoming Trip to Tokyo

Jasmine Moore, graduate of Mansfield's Lake Ridge High School, has long been a local celebrity. From winning a Worlds championship in cheerleading her freshman year of high school to recently winning the 2020 SEC Women's Indoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year, Moore's recent third-place finish at the Olympic Trials builds on a long résumé of athletic success.
With the NBA Finals complete, Maria Taylor leaves ESPN

On Tuesday, she hosted the NBA finals for ESPN. The next day she was gone. ESPN announced on Wednesday that Maria Taylor, one of the network's high-profile talents, had left the company. In an unusually terse news release, Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN, acknowledged that Taylor "chose to pursue a...

