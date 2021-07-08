Cancel
Nick Cannon confirms he’s been ‘having these kids on purpose’

By Biba Adams
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Television show host-producer Nick Cannon finally answered the question many of his fans and followers had been wondering but have too much home training to ask out loud. “I’m having these kids on purpose,” he told the rap duo City Girls in an interview Wednesday on his radio show on Power 106. “I didn’t have no accident.”

