Had it not been for Miles A. Copeland III, the musical landscape in America might have not changed for the better in the late 1970s. As a manager, Copeland guided the career of a then-relatively unknown British-based rock trio called the Police, who went on to spectacular success. Then in 1979 he co-founded the indie label I.R.S. Records, which became the home of cutting-edge alternative rock acts during the ‘80s—among them the Go-Go’s, R.E.M., Oingo Boingo, Wall of Voodoo, Timbuk 3, Concrete Blonde, and Fine Young Cannibals; he also served as the manager for Squeeze, the Bangles and Sting. Because of those things, Copeland played a huge part in further elevating New Wave in America at a time when most U.S. radio stations were resistant to playing new music by post-punk bands.