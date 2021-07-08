Batten Down the Hatches: Elsa is blowing through

The National Weather Service is warning us to prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa! Flooding rain is expected so you know what that means – Morrissey Blvd potentially will be a nightmare so plan accordingly.

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to track near Block Island and the south coast Friday. The strongest winds should arrive Friday morning and will be focused on areas near the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. The threat for flooding rain should be greatest across interior southern New England where the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Elsa will rapidly exit the region by Friday night.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible

extensive impacts across interior southern New England. Potential impacts include:

– Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues,

especially in urban areas.

– Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in

multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become

dangerous rivers.

– Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with

underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many

road and bridge closures could occur.

