Hit and run severely injures 13-year-old, Opelousas Police seeking information

Opelousas - The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person responsible for a hit & run accident that happened on July 4, 2021 in 1300 blk of Mouton Street. The incident left a 13-year-old severely injured who is currently hospitalized in a Baton Rouge area Hospital in serious condition. The incident occurred between 9:30 and 10:00 PM. The first call received by our department was at 11:16 P.M. from hospital staff. The only description given was that of a light colored 4dr sedan.