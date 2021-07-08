Former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie homers for Loretto Larks in town ball game

MINNEAPOLIS - Summer nights in Minnesota are filled with amateur baseball, but it wasn’t just another night west of the Twin Cities in Loretto on Wednesday. The Loretto Larks hosted the Montrose/Waverly Stingers in North Star League play, and a former Minnesota Twins’ infielder had a big impact on a 10-0 win for the Larks. Corey Koskie hit a two-run homer to right, and got to play with both of his sons in the lineup. The team posted a video of the shot on social media Wednesday night.