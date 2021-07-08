Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie homers for Loretto Larks in town ball game

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Summer nights in Minnesota are filled with amateur baseball, but it wasn’t just another night west of the Twin Cities in Loretto on Wednesday. The Loretto Larks hosted the Montrose/Waverly Stingers in North Star League play, and a former Minnesota Twins’ infielder had a big impact on a 10-0 win for the Larks. Corey Koskie hit a two-run homer to right, and got to play with both of his sons in the lineup. The team posted a video of the shot on social media Wednesday night.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loretto, MN
City
Homer, MN
City
Faribault, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sartell, MN
City
Waconia, MN
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Delano, MN
City
Montrose, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Koskie
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Loretto Larks#North Star League#Major League Baseball#The Minneapolis Blue Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...

Comments / 1

Community Policy