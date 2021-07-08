Buffalo Car Shopping; Time Consuming, Frustrating and Next To Impossible

Long before we ever heard of COVID-19 or had any of the supply chain issues of the past fifteen months, buying a car wasn't what you might call a "fun" experience. Sure, if you were buying a brand new vehicle, GETTING the car was fun. If you were looking for a used car, like me (I can't bring myself to buy new), it's still exciting getting a new-to-you car, but having to go through the whole rigamarole of searching for what you want is much less fun. First, you have to find the right car, but turquoise paint? No thanks. This one has high miles; that one was a rental. The longer you look, the shorter your "must-have" list becomes, and the more you find yourself compromising.