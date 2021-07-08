Explore Bloomington and support local businesses with the B-Town Summer Challenge
Visit Bloomington is encouraging Bloomington residents to participate in their community and explore Monroe County through the B-Town Summer Challenge from July 9-Aug. 8. The challenge is meant to show Bloomington residents all the city has to offer and allow them to gain a fresh, visitor’s perspective on Bloomington, Director of Leisure Marketing and Media for Visit Bloomington Erin White said.www.idsnews.com
