New portal to be used to track campus vaccinations

Purdue Student Government Vice President Hannah Darr receives the first vaccine administered at Purdue's new vaccination clinic. Sara White | Senior Photographer

Purdue announced a new partnership with Point and Click Solutions to track and manage COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday morning.

Beginning July 16, employees and students on the West Lafayette campus who have not yet submitted proof of vaccination will be asked to upload their vaccine documentation using a new web portal that will be sent from Point and Click, according to a Purdue News release.

The current vaccine submission form will be active until July 16, and individuals who have been fully vaccinated but have not submitted documentation are encouraged to do so.

The portal will prompt them to log in with BoilerKey and submit vaccine documentation, such as a photo of a complete CDC vaccination card. The release provided a list of accepted vaccines here.

All submissions will be reviewed and validated within two working days, the release reads.

"If a submission is deemed not valid, details will be shown within the portal on how to rectify it," the release reads. "Submitting falsified vaccine documentation will result in swift and severe disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion of students or termination of employees."

Those who have already submitted proof of vaccination to Purdue via the current submission form do not need to take any action, according to the release. They will receive an email in the coming days from the Protect Purdue Health Center alerting them to the automatic transfer of their past submission to the new vaccine tracking tool. When the new tool launches on July 16, they may then log in and confirm that their previous submission was successfully transferred and validated.

Those who have chosen not to be vaccinated should submit an official vaccine declination form following the instructions on the form, according to the release.

"Those choosing not to be vaccinated opt instead to participate in regular surveillance testing, beginning Aug. 23," the release reads, "and understand that fewer campus activities may be available to them this fall."