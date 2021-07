COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS. (July 14, 2021) — “The Niabi Zoo is coming back strong from difficult pandemic period,” said Director Lee Jackson, “With exciting new exhibits and amazing new animals, now is the perfect time to come out and explore the zoo and rediscover what Niabi has to offer! Now, with all of our buildings open to the public, our guest can finally see our newest special exhibit, ‘Spineless Wonders.’ An exploration into the world of invertebrates, these animals that make up over 97% of all animal life. The exhibit houses an amazing cross section of these incredible animals, including black-widow spiders, giant robber-crabs, sea anemones, tarantulas, and many more!