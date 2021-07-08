Cancel
Celebrities

Blake Lively Let Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Dress Her

By Erin Nicole Cellett
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blake Lively has impeccable style on her own. But what happens when she lets her 4-year-old daughter dress her? Well, it gets even better. Recently, Blake let her daughter Inez dress her like Barbie in a heartwarming mother-daughter moment she shared on Instagram Stories. In the post, which featured a rainbow filter and the musical accompaniment of “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, Blake was dressed in a hot pink and white dress topped off with a colorful hooded sweatshirt. The sweatshirt was adorned with rainbow-colored jewels in the shape of a smiley face, and the outfit was rounded off by black heels, of course. "When you try to get your 4-year-old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead… at 5 am,” Blake wrote on the video. The result is hilarious but oh-so-adorable!

