Blake Lively Let Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Dress Her

Blake Lively has impeccable style on her own. But what happens when she lets her 4-year-old daughter dress her? Well, it gets even better. Recently, Blake let her daughter Inez dress her like Barbie in a heartwarming mother-daughter moment she shared on Instagram Stories. In the post, which featured a rainbow filter and the musical accompaniment of “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, Blake was dressed in a hot pink and white dress topped off with a colorful hooded sweatshirt. The sweatshirt was adorned with rainbow-colored jewels in the shape of a smiley face, and the outfit was rounded off by black heels, of course. "When you try to get your 4-year-old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead… at 5 am,” Blake wrote on the video. The result is hilarious but oh-so-adorable!