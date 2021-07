Learning how to play the drums or just need practice? This list of drum apps is great for all levels. Reflow is the iPhone drums app. Reflow is the good app for drummers as it can be used to compose and practice any song for Guitar, Bass, Drums, Piano, Banjo, and many other instruments as long as it uses Standard Notation or Tablature. The new Reflow engine allows you to modify your song while it's still playing, for a totally non interruptive workflow. With its iCloud and Dropbox support, every change you make in a session with your band, will be waiting for you when you come back home. And it works seamlessly with the Reflow desktop app too.