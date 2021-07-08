Cancel
SpaceX Dragon cargo freighter undocks from ISS

Daily Gate City
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA's SpaceX Dragon cargo freighter undocks from the International Space Station; heads backs to Earth for splashdown in Atlantic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/088cd174f69b4ebc845b95dc5f82e9e1.

