SpaceX Dragon cargo freighter undocks from ISS
NASA's SpaceX Dragon cargo freighter undocks from the International Space Station; heads backs to Earth for splashdown in Atlantic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/088cd174f69b4ebc845b95dc5f82e9e1.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Comments / 0