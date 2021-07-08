Cleveland Indians Series Preview: One more before a much needed break

It’s crazy to me that it was just seven seasons ago that these two teams were the very best the American League had to offer, fighting to make the World Series. I know that’s a long time in baseball years, but it’s also not that long. And since 2018, they’ve been among the worst teams in all of baseball and while it seemed like the Royals might be graduating from the worst to the mediocre, that thought was a bit premature. The Royals have gone 20-44 since their 16-9 start. The Orioles are 17-47 in that time, though, so the Royals somehow have a leg up on them.