Cleveland Indians Series Preview: One more before a much needed break

By David Lesky
Royals Review
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals wrap up their first half schedule with a trip to Cleveland to face the Indians for four games. You might recall the last time these two teams met that the Indians swept the four-game series in Kansas City, which were the second through fifth losses of an 11-game losing streak, so the hope is obviously that doesn’t start again because with four days off in between, that would be a long time between winning games. The Indians are both not especially healthy and playing terribly, losers of nine in a row and 11 of their last 12. This is a real tickle fight brewing.

