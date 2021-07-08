Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Just Made Team USA's Olympic Equestrian Team

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Springsteen was born to run, but Jessica Springsteen was born to ride. Having a famous father is probably hard, especially when that famous father is Bruce Springsteen. Turns out, he's not the only big shot in the family, though. The Boss' daughter, Jessica Springsteen, has her own accomplishments to tout. For one, she's going to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the United States' equestrian team, according to Team USA.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Farrington
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jessica Springsteen
Person
Mclain Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Equestrian#Just Made Team Usa#Olympic Equestrian Team#Team Usa#Laurakraut#Mclainward#Olympics Com#Falcon Stakes#Npr#Pinterest#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldHello Magazine

Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country. Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.
NFLTODAY.com

Simone Biles posts cute new pics with boyfriend for his birthday: 'Forever yours'

Simone Biles is celebrating her boyfriend's birthday with some fun photos of them spending time together before she gets ready to go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The gymnastics superstar shared a series of seven photos on Instagram of her with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, in honor of his 26th birthday on Thursday. The two won't be spending the day together, as Biles is in Tokyo, where the opening ceremony will be held on Friday.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
MLBESPN

2021 Olympic softball: Team USA's gold-medal chances in the sport's return to the Games

Team USA softball pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott stood on the podium, medals around their necks and flowers in their hands. Minutes earlier, "We Are The Champions" played on the loudspeaker and thundersticks clapped in the stands. Seconds before that, Team Japan mobbed their pitcher, Yukiko Ueno, who had helped topple the United States, denying the Americans the gold medal for the first time in the history of the Olympics.
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
SportsPosted by
E! News

German Gymnasts Debut Olympic Unitards After Taking a Stand Against Sexualization in the Sport

Watch: Padma Lakshmi Supports USA Gymnastics Team at "Glamour" Awards. Team Germany's gymnastics team is proudly representing their country in full-length unitards. The professional athletes practiced in the new uniforms on Thursday, July 22, with Elisabeth Seitz, Kim Bui, Pauline Schaefer and Sarah Voss giving the public the first look at their fuschia and black unitards for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
TennisThe Independent

Naomi Osaka’s opening Olympic tennis match removed from Saturday schedule

Naomi Osaka’s first-round match at the Olympic tennis tournament was removed from the schedule for Saturday less than 24 hours before it was due to be played. The four-time grand slam champion is making a return to action after taking an eight-week break for mental health reasons, withdrawing from the French Open and missing Wimbledon altogether.
SoccerPosted by
Forbes

How Being Coachable Made Usain Bolt An Olympic Legend

Usain Bolt first took the Olympics by storm in 2008 at the Summer Games in Beijing. That year, the Jamaican sprinter won gold medals in both the 100m and 200m sprint. The next two Olympic Games, at London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016, the man who would become known as “Lightning Bolt” would win both races again, while also adding another gold medal at each Olympiad with Team Jamaica in the 4x100m relay. In all, that track legend ended up tallying up a total of eight golds during his time as an Olympian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy