Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Just Made Team USA's Olympic Equestrian Team
Bruce Springsteen was born to run, but Jessica Springsteen was born to ride. Having a famous father is probably hard, especially when that famous father is Bruce Springsteen. Turns out, he's not the only big shot in the family, though. The Boss' daughter, Jessica Springsteen, has her own accomplishments to tout. For one, she's going to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the United States' equestrian team, according to Team USA.www.thrillist.com
