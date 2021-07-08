IDFG: Secure food and garbage, avoid bear conflicts

While it is exciting to see a bear in the wild, it isn’t so wonderful to have one in your campsite at midnight. Most conflicts with bears occur from July to September and are linked to careless handling of food and garbage. With thousands of campers, anglers and hikers venturing outdoors, Idaho Fish and Game is reminding people that most conflicts can be avoided by being extra mindful of their food and garbage. The same cautions apply to homeowners in bear country.