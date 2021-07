As more people continue to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, some aspects of pre-pandemic life are starting to return. Such as an uptick in leisure travel, with planes that are more full these days and travel destinations around the country seeing an increase in visitors — eager to finally break out of their 18-month-long coronavirus bubble. Of course, the prevalence of the Delta COVID variant may put the brakes on this for a little while longer. At least, for some would-be travelers. For those of you who feel like you can safely venture out of town now, though? Well,...