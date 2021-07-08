Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Daughter Bella Posts Extremely Rare Photo of Herself During Tense Moment

Before marrying country music artist Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman was married to popular action movie star, Tom Cruise.

She met Cruise in late 1989 before they started filming for the movie, “Days of Thunder.” They got married shortly after on Christmas Eve of 1990. While they were together, the couple adopted a daughter and a son — Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Antony Cruise.

Isabella Kidman Cruise Photos

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise rarely makes public appearances or posts pictures of herself online.

On June 7, the 28-year-old posted a black and white video of herself on her Instagram Story. According to People, the video was captioned, “My face during extra time… fingers crossed,” accompanied by a British flag emoji.

Isabella is an artist, so her Instagram account is usually dedicated to showcasing her artistic talents.

This time, it was used to show just how thrilling the recent thrilling Euro 2020 semifinals game was for her. She lives with her husband, Max Parker, in London. The two were painstakingly supporting the England national team, which pulled out with a 2-1 victory against Denmark.

She has enjoyed a life as far removed from the spotlight of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise as possible. Her name emerged in headlines in 2015 when she got married and then in February 2018 when she launched her own clothing line. It’s called BKC (which stands for Bella Kidman Cruise).

One of her last selfie posts was last August. She captioned the photo, “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter.”

Bella Kidman Cruise sells her artwork on her online site. This includes tote bags, phone cases, art prints, and T-shirts. Her about me on the site states, “Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion.”

Nicole Kidman and First Kids

In addition to her two kids with Tom Cruise, Kidman also has two daughters with Keith Urban — Sunday and Faith.

The popular actor rarely speaks about her two adopted children publically, choosing to help keep their lives as private as possible.

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Nicole Kidman said in an interview with the Australian celebrity magazine, “Who” in 2018.

She also revealed that the two of them are practicing Scientologists, just like Tom Cruise. In that same interview, she stated, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”