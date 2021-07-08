Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Daughter Bella Posts Extremely Rare Photo of Herself During Tense Moment

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0QAv_0arC8Xyw00

Before marrying country music artist Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman was married to popular action movie star, Tom Cruise.

She met Cruise in late 1989 before they started filming for the movie, “Days of Thunder.” They got married shortly after on Christmas Eve of 1990. While they were together, the couple adopted a daughter and a son — Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Antony Cruise.

Isabella Kidman Cruise Photos

Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise rarely makes public appearances or posts pictures of herself online.

On June 7, the 28-year-old posted a black and white video of herself on her Instagram Story. According to People, the video was captioned, “My face during extra time… fingers crossed,” accompanied by a British flag emoji.

Isabella is an artist, so her Instagram account is usually dedicated to showcasing her artistic talents.

This time, it was used to show just how thrilling the recent thrilling Euro 2020 semifinals game was for her. She lives with her husband, Max Parker, in London. The two were painstakingly supporting the England national team, which pulled out with a 2-1 victory against Denmark.

She has enjoyed a life as far removed from the spotlight of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise as possible. Her name emerged in headlines in 2015 when she got married and then in February 2018 when she launched her own clothing line. It’s called BKC (which stands for Bella Kidman Cruise).

One of her last selfie posts was last August. She captioned the photo, “All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter.”

Bella Kidman Cruise sells her artwork on her online site. This includes tote bags, phone cases, art prints, and T-shirts. Her about me on the site states, “Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen. Since that point in time she’s been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion.”

Nicole Kidman and First Kids

In addition to her two kids with Tom Cruise, Kidman also has two daughters with Keith Urban — Sunday and Faith.

The popular actor rarely speaks about her two adopted children publically, choosing to help keep their lives as private as possible.

“I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Nicole Kidman said in an interview with the Australian celebrity magazine, “Who” in 2018.

She also revealed that the two of them are practicing Scientologists, just like Tom Cruise. In that same interview, she stated, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

133K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Max Parker
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cruise Line#Instagram Story#British#Bkc#Australian#Scientologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Arts
News Break
Christmas
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Reveals If She Ever ‘Resented’ Working on the Series

Being a part of an iconic and classic TV show like “The Waltons” for years can either be enlightening and amazing or can eventually harbor some resentment and discomfort. Any role, especially a long-running one, can lead an actor to become typecast. This is essentially when viewers and the industry only see this person as a character they’ve portrayed and are unwilling to see them in a new light.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Made Guest Appearance on ‘Married… With Children’

What do Al Bundy, Peg Bundy, and “Gilligan’s Island” have in common? Glad you asked. A popular star from the CBS sitcom showed up. Obviously, the Bundys were the parents of Kelly [Christina Applegate] and Bud [David Faustino] on “Married… With Children.” It just so happened that in an episode called “Kelly Bounces Back,” Tina Louise made an appearance. Louise played Miss Beck in the popular sitcom.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
HockeyPosted by
E! News

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Enjoys Night With Family at 2021 Stanley Cup Final

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Posts Rare Selfie!. Connor Cruise is sliding a few surprises to his followers. Although he doesn't frequently post many selfies to social media, the 26-year-old Florida-based son of former couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 7 to share a photo of himself in attendance at Tampa's Amalie Arena. He was on hand as the hometown Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL's coveted Stanley Cup for the second straight season.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Ready To Have Baby #3?

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban planning to have their third child together? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban ‘Take A Baby Step’?. This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, are...
Tennissacramentosun.com

Tom Cruise hits Wimbledon with rumored girlfriend

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was recently spotted attending the women's finals at Wimbledon on Saturday alongside English actor and rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell as well as another co-star from an expected upcoming blockbuster. According to Fox News, the duo reportedly grew close while filming 'Mission:...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Nicole Kidman, is that you? Actor rocks pixie cut for new show

When it comes to her hair, Nicole Kidman is known for her long, auburn or blond waves — so when she was spotted recently with a pixie cut, fans definitely took note. The Oscar winner, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a sleek, very short hairstyle in her signature, strawberry blond shade.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Nicole Kidman’s Signature Curls Are No More

Nicole Kidman’s mane of pre-Raphaelite curls has been her trademark since she broke through some 30 years ago in the thriller Dead Calm (1989). Having gone on to become one of the finest actors of her generation, Kidman has assumed countless guises, from Montmartre courtesan (Moulin Rouge) to schoolmarm (The Beguiled), but she’ll be forever associated with that unmistakable hair – most recently seen tumbling over a highly controversial green coat in The Undoing.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nicole Kidman Shows Off Her Hair Transformation With A Pixie Cut On The Set Of New Series

When it comes to her new ‘do, Nicole Kidman is keeping it short and to the point, as she’s rocking a bold pixie cut for her new Apple+ TV show. She’s Lucille no more! After spending weeks looking like the late I Love Lucy star, Nicole Kidman looked more like Julia Roberts in Hook with the hairstyle she debuted on Instagram on July 22. The 54-year-old actress had ditched her strawberry blonde locks for a bright red pixie cut. “On set,” she captioned the photo, which showed her posing on the set of her new Apple+ TV series, Roar, after an apparent storm. The rains had subsided, leaving a vivid rainbow that was almost as bright as Nicole’s hair color. Not one to miss a perfect opportunity, Nicole posed in front of the light show, as if she was the one casting the rainbow out of her new ‘do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy